Amarinder Singh Meets Sonia Gandhi; Discusses CAA, Bajwa's Comments Against Him: Sources

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday and is learnt to have discussed with her certain comments recently made by party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa against him. Amarinder Singh raised the issue with Sonia Gandhi, who, sources say, is learnt to have taken "serious note" of it.

Bajwa had recently raised the banner of revolt against Amarinder Singh and questioned the quality of governance under his chief ministership. Bajwa's comments against Singh were condemned by senior Punjab ministers after they discussed the issue during the recent meeting of the Punjab cabinet. According to sources, the Punjab CM also discussed with Sonia Gandhi the issue of manifesto implementation. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and AICC in-charge of the state's affairs Asha Kumari was also present at the meeting.

While there were reports of a possible expansion of the Punjab cabinet, the issue was not discussed at the meeting, sources close to the chief minister said. The issue of power tariff hike by Punjab recently was also discussed during the meeting and the Congress president asked Singh what steps has the state government taken in this regard while ensuring that the citizens are not overburdened by it.

Amarinder Singh and Sonia Gandhi also discussed the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Congress president urged the chief minister to make the people of the state aware of the issue. Punjab is the first Congress-ruled state to pass a resolution in the Assembly seeking immediate repeal of the "inherently discriminatory" Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had also announced that his government would approach the Supreme Court against it, the second state after Kerala to do so.

Punjab govt on CAA

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Friday that his government is likely to approach the Supreme Court over the issue. Punjab will become the second state, after Kerala to move the top court over the controversial legislation that has sparked nationwide protests.

Captain Amarinder Singh said that the PM Modi-led government will have to make the necessary amendments to the CAA, if it has to be implemented in Punjab and other states opposing the Act. Outside the state Assembly he said, "Like Kerala, our government will also approach the Supreme Court on the issue," Following the Kerala government's lead, Punjab state Assembly on Friday has passed a resolution against CAA. The resolution was moved by State Minister Brahm Mohindra in Congress-led Assembly earlier in the day. Punjab had called a two-day special Assembly session on Thursday and Friday.

"The CAA enacted by Parliament has caused countrywide anguish and social unrest with widespread protests all over the country. The state of Punjab also witnessed protests against this legislation, which were peaceful and involved all segments of our society," Mohindra said while reading out the resolution. Opposition MLAs belonging to BJP-ally Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party staged a walkout. On Thursday too they had walked out protesting 'non-fulfillment' of government's promises.

(With PTI inputs)