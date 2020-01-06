Amarinder Singh Condemns JNU Violence, Calls Out Delhi Police For Being Silent

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh took to the microblogging website, Twitter on Sunday night and condemned the violence that took place within JNU. This comes as the report of massive brutality emerged from within the JNU campus on Sunday as a few masked goons entered the campus and started hitting the students and the faculty members.

Captain Singh blamed the Delhi Police and said that they cannot remain a silent spectator to the violence. He also termed the incident as "barbaric and atrocious".

Situation in JNU is clearly out of hand. @DelhiPolice cannot remain silent spectators to this mayhem unleashed by a handful of goons in the premier university. This is barbaric, atrocious and needs to be tackled with iron hand. #JNUattack #SOSJNU — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 5, 2020

How did the fight start?

A statement issued by the Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru University explained that some students have been against the registration process for the new hostel room rent and how they have time and again tried to disrupt the process.

Explaining how the violence began on Sunday, the press note issued by JNU narrated that "Around 4.30 PM, a group of students, who are against the registration process moved aggressively from the front of the admin block and reached the hostels".

"The administration immediately contacted the Police to come quickly and maintain law and order on the campus. However, by the time police came, the students who are for the registration were beaten up by a group of agitating students opposing the registration. Some masked miscreants also entered the Periyar hostel rooms and attacked the students with sticks and rods. Some of the security guards doing duties at these places were also badly injured. During the last couple of weeks, these agitating students also vandalised the admin block and ransacked the office of the Vice-Chancellor for which a few police complaints were filed," the statement added.

ABVP, JNUSU play a blame game

On the other hand, various students have been injured amidst the protests and they have been admitted to the Safdarjung and AIIMS hospital in Delhi. The JNUSU president Aishe Gosh was brutally attacked amid the violence.

Reportedly, many students, faculty members and JNUSU have claimed that "ABVP goons" are the ones behind the brutal attack. On the contrary, ABVP claimed that they have also been brutally attacked by students affiliated to leftist organizations like SFI, AISA and DSF.

