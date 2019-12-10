Punjab CM 'shocked' Over Demolition Of Mangu Mutt, Urges Odisha CM's Intervention 

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter to express displeasure over the partial demolition of the Mangu Mutt in Puri, Odisha.The Punjab CM said that he was shocked to hear about the demolition and also requested Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's immediate intervention in the case. Located in front of the main entrance of the historic Jagannath temple, Mangu Mutt is of historic significance to the Sikh community as the Mutt was visited by Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev to spread the message of oneness of God.

Amarinder Singh's Tweet

I am shocked to hear that some part of Mangu Mutt in Puri Orrisa has been demolished. This is the year of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the least we can do is to preserve his heritage. I would request @Naveen_Odisha ji for immediate intervention. pic.twitter.com/KnKNXWd0fg — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 10, 2019

The Odisha government had began the demolition of the Mutt on Sunday even after the Punjab CM had requested it to be spared two months earlier as well.Captain Amrinder Singh had said that it was shocking that while the whole world was preparing to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, the symbol of connection between Sikhism and the Jagannath Temple, the Mutt was sought to be demolished. Puri Additional District Magistrate Binay Kumar Dash said that the Mutt’s deities will be saved and only the portion used for commercial activities will be demolished.

The Mangu Mutt

Built by Sikh preacher, Bhai Almast in 1615, the Mangu Mutt is a two-storied building, constructed with mortar and limestone powder over 100 years ago, was declared unsafe by the administration a decade ago. The verses used by Guru Nanak while praying and conducting aarti of Lord Jagannath are recited in the Mutt. The eldest son of Guru Hargobind, Baba Gurditta, had also chosen Bhai Almast to disseminate Guru Nanak’s message.

