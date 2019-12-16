The Debate
Amarinder Singh Urges Delhi CM, Shah & PM To Take Control Of Situation In Delhi Over CAA

General News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his concerns over the increasing student protests against CAA in Delhi & other parts of the country on Sunday night.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his concerns over the increasing student protests against CAA in Delhi and other parts of the country on Sunday night. He took to the microblogging website and said that he was “disturbed” by the reports of the protests in Delhi. He urged the Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and PM Modi to bring the situation in control and appealed them to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.  

Watch: BJP leader Nalin Kohli speaks about CAA

CAA protest 

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country on Sunday. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.  

Watch: Artists in Guwahati protest against the passage of CAA

Some Congress leaders including Arvinder Singh Lovely, Choudhary Mateen Ahmed, and Shoaib Iqbal reached friends colony police station to meet detained Jamia students. The clash erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. After the clash, a few students were detained, and the Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital.  

Read: Anti-Citizenship Act Protests LIVE updates: AMU students clash with police at the campus gate

Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, chairperson of the Commission in the order, has also asked the police to file a compliance report by 3 pm today at Commission's office failing which will attract an appropriate action. Apart from this, Hundreds of AMU students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Police HQ raised slogans against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police.   

Read: Organisations protest against CAA in Hyderabad

Published:
COMMENT
