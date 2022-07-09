Amarnath Cloudburst News LIVE: IAF's Rescue Ops Underway; Flash Flood Alert For 1 Hour

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Injured pilgrims are being taken away to the hospital for further treatment in an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter from the Amarnath cave site. Induction of choppers from Ladakh sector into Sri valley difficult due to bad weather, informed IAF officials
Injured pilgrims being taken away to hospital for further treatment in an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter from the Amarnath cave site. Induction of choppers from Ladakh sector into Sri valley difficult due to bad weather: IAF officials pic.twitter.com/uJoLIFn5gN— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
J&K: Due to heavy overnight rainfall and landslides, a portion of the road got damaged and washed away in the Mendhar area.
According to the weather update, a flash flood alert has been sounded at vulnerable spots of the Amarnath cave area for the next 1 hour-- from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. As per the forecast, the weather will be generally cloudy and witness light to moderate rain. Rainwater from the upper catchment may generate flash floods or shooting stones at vulnerable spots.
Jammu-Batote: Cloudy
Batote-Phalgam: Cloudy
Pahalgam-HolyCave: Cloudy
Baltal-HolyCave: Cloudy
To find the missing persons and dead bodies Amarnath Nala is being searched at Sangam base by the Indian Army. A rescue operation is being carried out along the Nala by Army.
BSF MI 17 chopper has been pressed into action to air transport injured persons and dead bodies as well from Neelgrah helipad/ Baltal to BSF Camp Srinagar for further treatment or further ferrying bodies to their homes.
IGP Kashmir & Divisional Commissioner reach Amarnath cave to monitor the ongoing rescue operations.
Major Pankaj Kumar, Nodal Medical Officer, Northern Route said about 10 patients were there, 2 received head injuries, 5 have fracture and 2-3 cases of hypothermia. The evacuation and rescue operation continues in the cloudburst-affected areas.
J&K | About 10 patients were there, 2 received head injury, 5 have fracture and 2-3 cases of hypothermia...: Major Pankaj Kumar, Nodal Medical Officer, Northern Route on evacuation and rescue operation that continues in the cloudburst affected areas #AmarnathCloudburst pic.twitter.com/xqhJRS87kN— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
On Saturday morning, Army personnel reach Nilgrar and Baltal to evacuate the affected in the aftermath of the cloudburst incident which was reported.
J&K | Army personnel reach Nilgrar, Baltal to evacuate the affected in the aftermath of the cloudburst incident which was reported, early this morning pic.twitter.com/EL07NvzKsA— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Kilo Force Maj Gen SS Slaria reach the spot amid rescue operations after the Amarnath cloudburst.
At least 15,000 pilgrims, who were stranded near the Amarnath holy cave in Jammu and Kashmir due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, have been shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni, an ITBP spokesperson said on Saturday.
The border guarding force has also expanded its route opening and protection parties from lower part of the holy cave up to Panjtarni, he said.
The flash flood near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir swept away scores of people, killing at least 13 and swamping tents and community kitchens on Friday evening.
The yatra that began on June 30 has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over, a senior administration official had said.
"Most of the yatris, who were stranded near holy cave area due to the flash flood that occurred last evening, have been shifted to Panjtarni. The evacuation continued till 3.38 am.
"No yatri is left on the track. About 15,000 people have been safely shifted till now," the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said.
A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said doctors and medical staff of the paramilitary force treated nine patients who were critically injured in the floods.
"They have been rescued to lower altitude Neelgrath base camp," he said.
A small BSF team is also deployed at the Neelgrath helipad to assist the pilgrims coming from the holy cave.
About 150 yatris stayed at the BSF camp created in Panjtarni on Friday night and 15 patients have been airlifted to Baltal on Saturday morning, he said.
Jammu & Kashmir | 15 dead in the Amarnath cloud burst incident. Rescue operation continues. The foot yatra has been temporarily suspended: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/7N5iBpftbW— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
Due to the Flash flood at Holy cave, yatris were told to move towards Panjtarni. Army camp at Sangam provided clothing and food, and did arrangement for the night stay at Sangam for the yatris who were not able to move to Panjtarni.
All 10 patients shifted to SKIMS soura in civil helicopter after stabilising them in ADS Nilagrar.
Indian Army Doctor said that there was a landslide due to heavy rainfall. He said they received 30 to 35 casualties, out of which 13 are fatal. He said, 'We indian army, along with civil authorities gave initial treatment to the patients. We saved many lii am with 2 of my patients which were initially in a bad state. Now they are fine'.
Meanwhile, the Baltal Route Pilgrims have been stopped at Ramban and the Yatris will stay there until officials give a go-ahead. Additionally, Pahalgam route Yatra will be stopped at Mir Bazar, Anantnag and will be allowed further once Yatra resumes.
According to sources, the following is the BSF Response and Role in Rescue Operations at Cloudburst site Holy Cave:
1. One Coy of 49 Bn BSF deployed at the lower holy cave is working for the rescue of yatris.
2. BSF Doctor and his team treating the injured and yatris at the lower holy cave.
3. One Section is deployed at the Neelgrath Heli site assisting in the rescue of patients coming from the holy cave.
4. About 150 yatris were accommodated by BSF Panjtarni camps for a night stay on 08 July 2022.
5. All BSF Reps are continuously working for rescue and sharing information with higher headquarters.
ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey spoke to Republic as the rescue operation continues and informed that the officials are intensifying the search operations. He informed that certain tents were washed away and they are also searching the place where debris accumulated. Pandey said, "We may find more people under the debris" by Saturday afternoon and noted that rescue operations have already led 14,000 to 15,000 people to safety.
#BREAKING | 15 dead in Amarnath cloudburst incident. Yatra temporarily suspended. ITBP PRO Vivek Pandey speaks to Republic as rescue operation continues— Republic (@republic) July 9, 2022
Tune in - https://t.co/qRfYw3ZMXv pic.twitter.com/esbDFAYcUd
It has been known that the first sortie with two cars landed at Nilagrar. For patients in ADS, further moves are coordinated. Moreover, sources have reported that four more patients received at Nilagrar in the second sortie. Med supplies were also taken by helicopter to Holy cave in the same sortie.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Deeply pained by the tragedy near the holy shrine of Amarnath in Jammu & Kashmir. I pray for well-being of the devotees there and wish speedy recovery of the injured persons."
Deeply pained by the tragedy near the holy shrine of Amarnath in Jammu & Kashmir.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 9, 2022
I pray for well-being of the devotees there and wish speedy recovery of the injured persons.
In the wake of Amarnath Cloudburst, Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir cancelled all leaves of the staff (Regular/Contractual) and directed them to report to duties immediately. All the officers were directed to keep their mobiles switched on.
While rescue operations are in full swing, first images were taken near Amarnath cave following the devastating cloudburst incident on Friday night.
All injured are being taken care of at all three base hospitals; upper holy cave, lower holy cave, Panjtarni & other nearby facilities. The injured patients are being managed well and are stable as of now, said Dr Afroza Shah, CMO Ganderbal.
Early Saturday morning, army personnel reach Nilgrar, Baltal to evacuate the affected in the aftermath of the cloudburst incident which was reported.
Indian Air Forces officials have said that IAF Mi-17 helicopters have taken off from Srinagar to join the rescue operations at the Amarnath cave site. The aircraft have been on stand-by since morning but could not take off due to bad weather in Srinagar and adjoining areas.
At least 15 people have died and 40 others were left injured in floods triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir. While the Amarnath yatra remains suspended, rescue operations are ongoing by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted a rescue operation early on Saturday. At least six teams are involved.
