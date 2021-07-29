'Amarnath Shrine Cave Absolutely Safe,' confirms Anantnag DC As Cloudburst Hits Holy Site

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Piyush Singh has confirmed the safety of the Amarnath shrine in a tweet. This followed after a cloudburst hit near the Amarnath cave on Wednesday, with visuals going viral. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was deployed at the spot.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner reassures on cloudburst at Amarnath cave

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Amarnath yatra takes place through the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and the 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. DC Piyush Singla while considering this matter reassured the safety of the holy shrine. He said in a tweet, "The holy cave is absolutely safe. Cloudburst in higher reaches triggered a gush of water near the Holy Cave area in the afternoon. No loss of life and property. Joint teams in readiness. The situation is monitored closely."

PM Modi and Amit Shah take note of the matter

PM Modi took to Twitter to assure the public that all feasible aid was being provided in the affected areas. In a tweet, he mentioned, "Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha regarding the cloudburst near Amarnath cave. He quoted, "Regarding cloudburst near the holy cave of Baba Amarnath, I have got information after talking to the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha ji. NDRF teams are being sent there for relief operations and an accurate assessment of the situation.

