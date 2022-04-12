Last Updated:

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Significance; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 and to pay homage to his contribution to India, every year 14th April is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated annually on April 14th in a bid to pay homage to the father of the Constitution of India Dr B.R. Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. 

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was a politician, economist, philosopher, anthropologist and social reformer who fought for the rights of the Dalit community by raising his voice against the Indian caste system. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was the chief architect of the constitution of India who also stood for women and labour rights. 

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Date

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891. To pay homage to his contribution to India, every year, 14th of April is celebrated as Equality day, terming it as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti in India. This year, Ambedkar Jayanti will fall on Thursday.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: History

Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, a strong follower of Ambedkar and a social activist celebrated the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14, 1928, for the first time in Pune. 

He started the tradition of celebrating Ambedkar’s birth anniversary as Ambedkar Jayanti and since then, India commemorates Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti as an official public holiday every year on April 14. 

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Significance

The Ambedkar Jayanti holds significance because it draws attention to the caste-based bigotry that still persists in our society 75 years after independence.

We commemorate Babasaheb's contribution to the upliftment of the underprivileged by commemorating the day. Ambedkar drafted the Indian constitution that guarantees equal rights to all citizens, regardless of caste, creed, religion, race, or culture. B.R. Ambedkar formed the Central institution Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha to promote untouchables' basic rights and education, as well as movements to provide Dalits with access to public drinking water supplies and the right to enter Hindu temples.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Celebration

Ambedkar Jayanti is widely observed by his devotees, predominantly Dalits, Adivasis, labourers, and others around the world. People pay homage to Ambedkar sculptures in their communities.

His devotees hold a procession to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. Plays and dramatic adaptations based on the life of B.R.Ambedkar are being staged in schools, colleges, and other institutional settings.

Apart from that, it is customary for the President, Prime Minister, and leaders of all major political parties in India to pay homage to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue at the Indian Parliament in New Delhi.

