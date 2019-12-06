The Debate
BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary: Netizens Remember Father Of The Indian Constitution

General News

Several Indian citizens took to the microblogging website Twitter and commemorated the occasion of Dr. BR Ambedkar's death anniversary in their own ways.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
BR Ambedkar

India is celebrating the 63rd death anniversary of the late Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, as he passed away on December 6, 1956. Also known as the father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is additionally known for his tremendous efforts to eradicate social evils like untouchability and caste discrimination. Remembering the great scholar, netizens took  to the microblogging site Twitter to pay respect and homage.

Netizens remember Dr. BR Ambedkar

Netizens remembered the great scholar Dr. BR Ambedkar in various ways. Some netizens quoted him while others posted the facts about his life. While a few netizens took to Twitter to salute and thank Dr. BR Ambedkar for his contributions, others hailed him for his incredible work in uplifting Indian polity and society. Have a look at how some of the netizens remembered the architect of the Indian Constitution on this day. 

PM Modi's message on Dr. BR Ambedkar's death anniversary

PM Modi, on Dr. BR Ambedkar's death anniversary, expressed how he has helped crores of people to live a life full of dignity. Babasaheb Ambedkar had fought for the rights of Dalits and other socially backward classes throughout his life. PM Modi said, "Ambedkar before anyone else had stood by the 'India first' theory. In his emotional appeal in parliament, Babasaheb spoke about how much they had struggled to get independence and how the country should now protect this till their last drop of blood. Indians all come from different backgrounds however what should always come first is the interest of our nation. India First," said PM Modi in his video tribute". 

Published:
