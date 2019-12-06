PM Modi Pays Tribute To B.R Ambedkar On His Death Anniversary

On Thursday, PM Modi paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary thanking him for giving the country such a 'comprehensive' and 'detailed' constitution. Ambedkar is also known as the father of the Indian Constitution and is known for his tremendous efforts to eradicate social evils like untouchability and caste discrimination. PM Modi in his tweet paid respect to him saying, "Extending tribute to respected Babasaheb, who dedicated his entire life for social justice, on his Mahaparinirvana day. He gave a unique gift to the country in the form of a constitution, which is now the cornerstone of our democracy. Our nation will always be grateful and indebted to him."

Ambedkar's India First message

In his video, PM Modi also spoke about the various qualities that Babasaheb Ambedkar had that has inspired him as well. He spoke about how Dr Ambedkar is a great example of time management and productivity even today. PM Modi stated how this quality of his has motivated him and the government to finish their duties in record time as well. PM Modi also talked about how the spirit of democracy was enriched in Dr Ambedkar deeply. He said that Babasaheb would always say that India's democratic principles have not come from outside, the country is well acquainted with what a Republic is and what the parliamentary system is.

The PM also expressed how Dr Ambedkar helped crores of people to live a life full of dignity. Babasaheb Ambedkar had fought for the rights of Dalits and other socially backward classes throughout his life.

Ambedkar before anyone else had stood by the 'India first' theory. "In his emotional appeal in parliament, Babasaheb spoke about how much they had struggled to get independence and how the country should now protect this till their last drop of blood. Indians all come from different backgrounds however what should always come first is the interest of our nation. India First," said PM Modi in his video tribute.

