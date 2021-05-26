Ambulance Charges Excessive Fare To Ferry Body Of COVID Patient, CM Gehlot Condemns

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot termed the recent incident of an Ambulance driver demanding unreasonably high prices to carry a COVID deceased body in Kota "unfortunate". It was reported that a father had to carry her deceased daughter`s body in his car after the ambulance driver demanded an exorbitant price in Kota. Criticizing the event, Ashok Gehlot termed the event as pitiful and informed that action has been taken against the employees. The Rajasthan State Government has also ordered the officials to ensure such unfortunate events do not occur in the future. The Chief Minister said that the incident of two families losing their dear ones to the unavailability of an ambulance in Kota and Alawad is regrettable.

Free ambulance service all over Rajasthan

Chief Minister Gehlot informed that Rajasthan State Ministry has arranged free ambulance service for its people all over the state in order to make sure that the people face minimum troubles during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister said, "the Rajasthan Government has arranged and provided free ambulance service to COVID-19 patients for their admission in hospitals and for ferrying them to dedicated facilities in case of referrals."

The free ambulance service is operational in the state since April 10 for the admission of COVID patients and for referring them to Covid dedicated hospitals. The state administration has also arranged for free of cost services to take the deceased body of COVID patients from the hospital to the place of the funeral.

Administrative bodies to monitor ambulance services

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked all the officials to monitor the number of ambulances operational at every district level war room along with COVID consultation and care centres located in the block levels. Local bodies like Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council, and Panchayat Raj are responsible to secure free ambulance service to all. Private ambulances could also be acquired by the District Collectors for an urgent situation. Rajasthan Roadways have also put forward the free service proposition to the families of the deceased to take the ashes to Haridwar or any other religious places for conducting the last rituals.

Rajasthan has recorded 3,886 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours and has 78,126 active cases. 105 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 7,911. With 13,192 people being recovered in the last 24 hours, the total recovered cases are 8,41,602.

(Source- ANI)