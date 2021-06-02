American Journalist Deletes Racist Tweet On India; Economist Sanjeev Sanyal Calls Him Out

Indian Economist Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday called out the blatant racism spewed by Washington Post journalist Dave Weigel against India in a recent post on his Twitter. In the now-deleted tweet, Dave Weigel who covers politics for the publication claimed to have gotten two scam calls recently, saying that he was 'happy' to see 'Indians back in office' after the gradual decline of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Got two scam calls today and I swear to God, my first thought was “this is good, COVID-19 cases in India must be low enough for people to go back to the office," read Dave Weigel's racist tweet.

Sharing a screenshot of the original tweet, the Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance brought to attention the 'barely hidden racism' of Western journalists against Indians.

The barely hidden racism of Western journalists. pic.twitter.com/T5ZhzKusjN — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) June 2, 2021

Netizens blocked on opposing tweet

After people called him out over his evident racism against Indians, he went on a blocking spree. On Twitter, Netizens shared screenshots of how they were blocked after opposing his views, alleging that Washington Post's coverage of India was always accompanied with 'racist tones'.

It’s such a surprise that @washingtonpost coverage of India always has racist tones despite having champions of racial equality, like @daveweigel, working for them... pic.twitter.com/pAKMx4h3yW — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) May 30, 2021

Aww, @daveweigel blocked me. Was it the fact I pointed out he posted a dumb, unfunny, racist joke about India? pic.twitter.com/VcB8IGRBuY — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) May 31, 2021

LMAO🤣🤣🤣, STAY SALTY LOL pic.twitter.com/m9QM0vojD3 — Another drama account🌹 (@drama_another) May 31, 2021

How many of y'all got blocked by Dave Weigel on this wonderful Long Weekend???? pic.twitter.com/XHG7L4RpxJ — Lynn V (@lynnv378) May 31, 2021

Washington Post journalist accused of racism

Notably, this is not the first time that the Washington Post journalist has escaped unscathed over his racist remarks against persons of color. Another Twitter account has accused Dave Weigel of attacking 'Black and brown people' people sharing screenshots of the journalist's war of words with an African-American lady recently. The account was also blocked shortly after it put out the tweets criticizing him. He is yet to issue an apology for his racist tweet.

Guess it’s a slow news weekend as @washingtonpost reporters are spending it attacking Black and brown people in their employer’s name. pic.twitter.com/bFsbdTFTiV — Democrats in Array (@BernieVetting) May 30, 2021