Amid Bhutan's Highest Civilian Honour, List Of Major Int'l Awards Conferred On PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several initiatives when it comes to foreign policies since his Government came to power and it has been acknowledged by foreign leaders via various awards. Apart from foreign policies, Prime Minister's work for the environment, peacekeeping and outstanding leadership has also been recognised with international awards such as Philip Kotler Presidential Award, Seoul Peace Prize 2018 for 'Modinomics', UN’s highest environmental recognition- Champions of the Earth Award and several others. Today, as Bhutan conferred its highest civilian award to PM Modi, here are other nations that have bestowed their respective highest civilian awards to the Prime Minister.

List of major international awards conferred to PM Modi

'Saudi Arabia's ‘King Abdulaziz Sash’ award in 2016

Only two years after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India, he was honoured with the highest honour of Saudi Arabia to non-muslim dignitaries- King Abdulaziz Sash Award. The award is named on the name of the founder of the modern Saudi state "Abdulaziz Al Saud".

'Amir Abdulla Khan' Award of Afghanistan in 2016

Later, in June he was respected with the Amir Amanullah Khan Award of Afghanistan. The award is named after the Afghan national hero, Amanullah Khan (Ghazi), who is the proponent of Afghanistan’s freedom.

'Grand Collar of the State' of Palestine in 2018

This is the highest recognition of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries. The Grand Collar of the State of Palestine is the highest order given to foreign dignitaries, kings, heads of state or government and persons of similar rank by the State of Palestine.

‘Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle’ of Russia in 2019

On April 12, 2019m Russia had awarded its highest state honour 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' to PM Narendra Modi for promoting bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership.

'Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen' by Maldives in 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" in June 2019 for strengthening relations between two nations. He was conferred with the award by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during a ceremony.

Order of Zayed, UAE in 2019

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 24, 2019, conferred the Order of Zayed, its highest civilian award on Indian PM Narendra Modi in recognition of his "pivotal role" in strengthening ties between the two nations. The award was announced on April 4, 2019. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan tweeted saying, "In appreciation of PM Modi's efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal.”

'King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' of Bahrain in 2019

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on August 25, 2019, honoured PM Modi with the Bahrain Order-First Class, also known as ‘King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’, for strengthening bilateral relations of India with the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Prime Minister received the honour during his official visit to the Kingdom.

'Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo' by Bhutan in 2021

PM Modi was accorded the highest civilian decoration of Bhutan with country's highest civilian award - Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering took to social media to announce the big news.