Amid 62 Cases In India, Karnataka Calls Coronavirus 'dangerous Epidemic'; Advisory Issued

Amid the increasing Coronavirus scare in India, the state of Karnataka on Wednesday has issued a government advisory calling Coronavirus a 'dangerous epidemic disease'. The government of Karnataka notification stated temporary regulations in the State.
"In exercise of the powers conferred Under section 2, 3, 4 of the epidemic diseases act 1897, central act 3 of 1897. The government is pleased to issue temporary regulations and take special measures by the public to prevent the outbreak. These regulations may be called Karnataka Epidemic diseases COVID-19 regulations 2020," the government notification read.
According to the notification, all hospitals in the State, including government and private ones, should have flu corners for the screening of suspected cases of COVID-19.
READ | Coronavirus: Kerala govt ensures a better quality of internet for people working from home
The notification issued by the government also stated that if any cases of COVID-19 are reported from a defined geographic area, the district administration of the concerned district will have the right to implement the following containment measures in order to prevent the spread of diseases:
If any person, institution or organisation violates the regulations issued by the state government, he/she/it will be punished under section 188 of the IPC.
READ | First coronavirus positive man in TN tests negative, no fresh confirmed cases: Minister
India has so far recorded 62 cases of coronavirus since the disease first broke out in December last year. As per reports, there are currently 58 active COVID-19 cases, of which 4 patients have recovered fully. Most of these cases have been reported out of the southern state of Kerala, where the first Indian COVID-19 case came into light in early February. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of the deadly virus in the country.
READ | Coronavirus scare: Beijing announces 14-day quarantine for all international travelers
READ | Gujarat government rejects Congress suggestion to shut malls, theatres amid Coronavirus scare