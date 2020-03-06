Amid Coronavirus Scare, Army Directs Military Hospitals To Set Up Isolation Wards, OPDs

As the country's total number of positive cases of Coronavirus touched 31 on Friday, the Indian Army on Friday issued detailed instructions about preparations and emergency response to deal with coronavirus. The Army has directed military hospitals to set up isolation wards and have separate outpatient departments (OPDs) for screening patients who show symptoms of the virus.

Along with separate isolation wards, the Army has also instructed service hospitals to work in cooperation with local civil medical authorities and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs that have been designated to carry out tests.

Indian Army in its statement said, "In consonance with various advisories issued by the Government, Indian Army HQ has issued detailed instructions with respect to preparations and emergency response in tackling COVID-19. Military hospitals to establish isolation wards & have separate OPDs for a screening of symptomatic cases to prevent avoidable transmission. Service hospitals will work in synergy with local civil medical authorities and designated ICMR labs."

"Service personnel to be encouraged to utilize Shopping Complex facilities within the Cantonment /Military Stations and avoid visits to crowded areas like movie halls/ shopping malls etc," it added.

The Indian Army also stated that it will continue with regular health information education and counseling activities at all military stations.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan takes stock of Coronavirus preparedness

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on March 6 visited the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi to inspect the preparedness to tackle Coronavirus outbreak. Harsh Vardhan visited Terminal-3 of the international airport to take stock of the arrangements made for the screening of passengers coming from the 78 countries that have reported active coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it had registered 2,241 new confirmed cases of the new Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 84 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,282. The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 95,333, including 80,565 people in China. India has so far confirmed 31 positive Coronavirus cases. COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

(With inputs from ANI)