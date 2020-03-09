Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Health Experts Advise People Against Playing Holi

Health experts in India have advised people against playing Holi as it may increase the chances of spreading the Coronavirus in the country. According to reports, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has advised people not to play Holi to avoid the spread of the deadly disease. Dr. Guleria said that people should use N-95 masks to safeguard themselves from COVID-19 and practice all possible hygiene habits to keep the virus away.

As per reports, Senior Respiratory Physician and Chest Specialist, Dr. Ashish Jaiswal has said that most respiratory viruses spread because of droplet infection where moisture is expelled from a body of an infected person through cough and sneeze. Dr. Jaiswal further added that people should stay at least six feet away from a person who is coughing and sneezing.

Dr. Vidushi Jain who is a consultant dermatologist said that even though celebrating Holi is a sign of brotherhood, one should avoid it as a precautinary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

As per data from the Health Ministry, so far 40 coronavirus cases have been reported in India out of which three have fully recovered. There are currently 37 active cases of COVID-19 in the country of which six cases came into light just recently.

The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Global outbreak

The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 3,800 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,09,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were being traded illegally as per reports. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries outside China where a combined death toll stands at 610.

Lead Image Credit: AP

