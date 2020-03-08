Delhi Woman Asks Govt To Monitor Supply Of Masks & Sanitizers Amidst Coronavirus Panic

On International Women's Day, a Delhi woman decided to raise the Government's awareness about the rising Coronavirus cases and the panic that it was causing across the country. A total of 39 confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus have been reported pan-India after five more persons tested positive in Kerala on Sunday. The deadly virus has claimed more than 3,500 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,00,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019.

'Regulate supply to prevent hoarding of masks'

The East Delhi resident through her petition asked Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to monitor the supply of masks and sanitizers whose demands had surged amidst the scare.

Through the online petitioning platform Change.org India with the name of ''Change.org/CurbThePanic'' the woman asked the Health Minister to regulate the supply and pricing of these items which was soaring amidst the panic leading to a potential threat of these goods being black-marketed.

She also urged the Health Minister to issue guidelines to prevent the hoarding of these products. Her petition has already crossed 30,000 signatures till now.

WHO issues guidelines

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said that all countries should make containing the coronavirus outbreak their top priority. The novel virus, termed COVID-19 by the WHO, first originated in China’s Wuhan city in late December 2019 and has spread to more than 95 countries, including the United States and India.

Hubei Province, the epicentre of the viral outbreak, reported 41 new confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus infection and 27 deaths on Saturday, the provincial health commission stated on Sunday. Globally, the number of infected cases increased to 101,827 and death toll soar to 3,484.

