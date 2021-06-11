Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Odisha Girl Joins Zomato As Food Delivery Agent To Support Family

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the financial condition of many families in India. Many people have lost their jobs due to the lockdown. At such a time, an inspirational story of a 18-year-old girl from Cuttack, Odisha has come to light. After the economic condition of the family worsened owing to the prolonged lockdowns, Bishnupriya Swain, the eldest child of her parents started working for a food delivery company Zomato as a delivery agent.

18-year-old girl starts working as food delivery agent

Swain was studying in class 12 when her father who worked as a driver lost his job due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic. Seeing her father helpless and struggling to make ends meet, she started working so that she could support her family and continue her studies. Bishnupriya had initially started taking tuitions, but students opted out when stricted lockdown rules were imposed. Bishnupriya told news agency ANI that she started working to support her family and finance her own education. She has even learned to ride a two-wheeler and delivers food on the bike.

"Due to lockdown, the financial condition of my family worsened. It was affecting my education. Therefore, to finance my own education and help my family, I decided to work", news agency ANI quoted Bishnupriya as saying.

Odisha: Bishnupriya Swain, a student in Cuttack picked food delivery work after her father lost job amid pandemic



"I was taking tuitions.During COVID students weren't coming to class. We were facing financial issues. I joined Zomato to support my education&family,"she said y'day pic.twitter.com/TGfBPZDvZm — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

Bishnupriya is reportedly the first woman food delivery agent in Cuttack. Her father told news agency ANI that he lost his job during the lockdown and his wife started supporting family by her tailoring work. His daughter started taking tuitions, but due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, students stopped coming. His daughter then started working for the food delivery company. He told ANI that they are proud of their daughter's work and hoped that she would set an example for others to follow.

IMAGE: ANI/Twitter

Inputs from ANI