Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Vistara Offers To Fly Doctors & Nurses Free Of Cost Across Country

In a bid to help accredited organisation and hospitals amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Vistara Airlines on Sunday offered the Ministry of Civil Aviation to fly doctors and nurses representing the government organisations, free of cost, across its domestic network. In a letter addressed to Civil Aviation Ministry Joint Secretary Usha Padhee to Usha Padhee, Vistara said the airlines will also welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Centre and states in immediate need of air logistics.

Amid pandemic, Vistara offers to fly doctors & nurses for free

Vistara said, "...we want to help government organisations/hospitals in immediate need of air logistics. We welcome requests from accredited organisations representing the Government of India and state governments/union territories. We will evaluate these to extend as much support as possible, based on the availability of cargo space."

It noted that the handling of ground transport to and from the airport would need to be managed by the requesting organisation, and the airlines will not be able to honour ad-hoc requests and packages at the airport for logistical and security reasons. Stating that the Vistara team would be happy to fly doctors and nurses representing government organisations, free of cost, across our domestic network and also fly them back on the conclusion of their service, Vistara said that the personnel who will avail this service will have to mandatory follow all the travel related SOPs and present relevant identification and documentation. The airlines said that due to the limited availability of seats, it will accommodate the medical professionals on a first-come-first-serve basis.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,69,60,172 positive cases, out of which, 1,40,85,110 have successfully recovered and 1,92,311 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,49,691 new cases, 2,17,113 fresh recoveries and 2,767 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases across the country is 12,9811.

