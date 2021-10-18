Amid Kashmir Killings, Amit Shah Chairs Top Security Meet Of DGPs, IGPs & Intel Officials

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the National Security Strategies Conference with police chiefs of all states and union territories at the Intelligence Bureau Headquarters on Monday. The meeting was prominently focused on internal security challenges faced by individual states and ways to tackle them firmly.

The meeting was attended by DGPs (Director General of Police) of all the states and Union Territories, along with senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau, who gave a detailed presentation to the Home Minister. The Director Generals of central paramilitary forces, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior officials of the Home Ministry were also present in this meeting.

The National Security Strategy Conference was held in view of the security arrangements and internal security of states across the country. The latest situation in Kashmir and the impact of Maoists were also discussed in the meeting. Ahead of the Conference, the Home Minister laid a wreath for security force personnel who laid down their lives fighting terrorist elements.

A spate of civilian killings has taken place in Kashmir in which non-local labourers have been shot dead by terrorists over the last few days. At least five migrants have been killed in the past two weeks and more than nine civilians have been attacked this month alone.

In the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah also reviewed the current Left Wing Extremism (LWE) scenario in various Maoist-affected states and discussed the busting of terror modules across the country, the sources said.

HM meets Chief Ministers of Maoist-hit states

The meeting is a part of the exercise initiated by the Home Minister to meet the top police brass once in six months. Last month, the Home Minister met top officials from 10 states affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) to review the security situation and progress of developmental projects.

The meeting was attended by Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra, Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana, Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh, and Naveen Patnaik of Odisha. West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala were represented by top officials.

(with inputs from agency)