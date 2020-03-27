Amid Lockdown, People In Goa Spotted Maintaining Social Distancing Outside Grocery Stores

Amid the ongoing pan-India lockdown to break the transmission chain of the Coronavirus, citizens at Goa's Panaji on Friday morning were spotted practicing social distancing while waiting patiently for their outside a grocery shop. The buyers standing in the queue were standing on the boxes drawn outside the shop to ensure that a 1-meter distance is maintained between the buyers.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police on Friday issued an advisory urging people to not crowd at the grocery store to bulk buy and also stated that the grocery stores will remain open round the clock. "People are advised not to take their vehicles to grocery shops, as it would hinder forming of queues and social distancing norms. People should not rush to buy groceries as shops will remain open for the entire lockdown period, violators of vehicle advisory would be punished," said inspector general of police (IGP) Jaspal Singh.

Earlier on Thursday, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had taken to Twitter and stated that there were only three positive coronavirus cases in the State and rejected reports that quoted a higher number.

India sees rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Friday, India has so far reported 724 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, 19 people have so far died. Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 88 new positive Coronavirus cases, which is the highest in a single day.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

