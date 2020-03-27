Amid Lockdown, UP Govt Lends A Hand Of Help To Migrant Workers Travelling Home On Foot

Uttar Pradesh government has set up a team in order to ensure that the laborers and workers, returning to their homes on foot from different states amid the nationwide lockdown, receive food, water and shelter. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to his counterparts from different states and asked for special arrangements on humanitarian grounds.

UP takes up measures to help migrants

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने कोरोना लॉकडाउन के दृष्टिगत उत्तर प्रदेश के बॉर्डर पर आ रहे अन्य राज्यों को पैदल जाने वाले मजदूरों व कर्मकारों के लिए मानवीय आधार पर विशेष व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 26, 2020

CM Adiyanath has directed the district magistrates in the state to provide food and water to the workers. He also directed that the workers should be sent to safe places and provided with good health care.

In a series of tweets, the CM's office also stated that all those going to Uttrakhand will be taken good care of and will be sent to their destination.

Migrant labourers hit by lockdown

The nationwide lockdown, compiled with the suspension of interstate bus service, Indian railway express station, and commercial flights, has affected citizens across the country, especially the migrant workers and laborers who have been facing multiple issues and have not been able to access basic necessities. Many have started walking home, which will take them weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

He said, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

