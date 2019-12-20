Smriti Irani Appeals For Calm, Assures 'CAA Will Not Take Away Rights Of Any Citizen'

Amid the uproar in the nation in the nation over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said that CAA does not take away the rights of any Indian citizen and appealed to them not be a tool of anybody else's political strategies. Political parties, organizations, and students are holding nationwide protests to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the last few days. Irani further urged the state government to take action against people indulging in violent protest.

"Citizenship Amendment Act does not take away the rights of any citizen of India. People who are providing support to violent elements, I appeal to the state governments to take stern action against them," Irani said.

She further assured that the BJP-led NDA government will not take any decision against the common interest of the general public.

READ: Swati Maliwal shows solidarity with protesters, urges Centre to start dialogue on CAA

Smriti Irani criticises Mamata's Referendum Remark Over CAA

Pushing for UN interference into India's Citizenship Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday has asked for a referendum by the people conducted by the United Nations, while speaking at a Kolkata anti-CAA rally. Smriti Irani on Friday criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her demand for the UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC, saying her remark was an insult to the Parliament.

The Union textile minister is in Kolkata to attend an event at a city hotel. "The comment (made by Banerjee) is an insult to Indian Parliament," Irani told reporters when asked to react on the chief minister's remark over the citizenship law.

READ: CAA: Opposition is conspiring against BJP, says UP minister Shrikant Sharma

CAA protests rock the nation

In Delhi, buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by the police. The city is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. While several parts of the country saw violent protests, in other places people were seen protesting in a peaceful manner, particularly at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the demonstrators sang Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara in patriotic fervour.

READ: 'Conduct meeting to resolve anti-CAA stir': SP Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan urges PM

READ: Invited leaders of anti-CAA agitation for talks: Assam CM

(With Inputs from ANI)