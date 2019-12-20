Swati Maliwal Shows Solidarity With Protesters, Urges Centre To Start Dialogue On CAA

The Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal took to Twitter on Friday and showed solidarity with the ongoing protest on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. She highlighted how the internet shutdown indicates suppression of dissent and urged the Centre to start a dialogue. She also reiterated that "peaceful protests" are essential for a democracy.

Protests erupting across India. So many of my friends siblings who study in colleges were protesting yesterday. Internet down, many died in police firing in Mangalore & Lucknow.



Instead of curbing dissent, Centre shud start dialogue! Peaceful protests are essence of democracy! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 20, 2019

Latest protests against CAA and NRC

The protests against CAA and NRC have intensified over time and places like Lucknow saw violent agitations against the Act on Thursday. Mumbai witnessed a massive peaceful protest against NRC and CAB at August Kranti Maidan on Thursday as well. The northeastern students' organisations showed solidarity with the ongoing protests across the nation on Wednesday.

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people were taken into custody, informed the police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

Swati Maliwal on Nirbhaya convict's plea rejection

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal, who was on a 12-day hunger strike last week demanding capital punishment for Nirbhaya's rapists, was overjoyed after the Supreme Court rejected the review petition of the convicted rapist Akshay Singh involved in the case. Taking to Twitter she expressed her hope that after the top court rejected the review plea of the accused rapists, Patiala House Court will soon issue a death warrant for all the four convicts. Demanding immediate hanging of the 4 convicts, The DCW Chairperson wrote, "Hope now Patiala House Court will immediately remove the death warrant of all the four killers! Those four murderers should be hanged immediately!"

7 साल बाद निर्भया को न्याय मिलने की घड़ी पास आ रही है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट से रेपिस्ट की रिव्यू पटिशन रेजेक्ट हुई है। आशा है अब तुरंत पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट चारों क़ातिलों के डेथ वॉरंट निकालेगा!



उन चारों क़ातिलों को तुरंत फाँसी होनी चाहिए! https://t.co/5yEJFA9WDR — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 18, 2019

