Amid Omicron Scare, Here Are The States Who Have Imposed Night Curfew, COVID Curbs

Amid the growing tensions over the Omicron variant threat in the country, various states have imposed night curfew and other restrictions as a measure to curb infection spread. According to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Karnataka are the top five states with the highest number of COVID active cases, at the moment.

Night curfew imposed in Maharashtra

Considering the Omicron cases reported in the state, the Maharashtra government has imposed a 9-hour night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in the state which will be effective immediately. Maharashtra minister Anil Parab has informed that in an event organised in an enclosed place, not more than 100 people will be allowed to gather, and at open-air events, only 250 people will be allowed.

As of Friday, December 24, Maharashtra has reported a total of 66,53,345 COVID cases with 1,41,392 deaths. The state has administered 13,06,29,955 COVID vaccine doses across 8,406 vaccination sites. According to officials, after 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant were reported in the state on Friday, the tally of Omicron infections rose to 108 in Maharashtra.

Haryana govt imposes night curfew

Haryana Chief Minister's Office informed that the government has imposed a night curfew, restricting the movement of people from 11 pm to 5 am in the state. As per the new guidelines, unvaccinated people are prohibited from entering public places from January 1. The gathering of more than 200 people in public places and other programs is not allowed.

To date, Haryana has reported a total of 7,72,372 COVID cases with 10,062 deaths. The state has administered 3,23,46,036 COVID vaccine doses across 2,379 vaccination sites.

Gujarat announces night curfew from December 25

The Gujarat government has announced that a night curfew will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am in regions including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh from December 25.

As of Friday, December 24, Gujarat has reported a total of 8,28,905 COVID cases with 10,108 deaths. The state has administered 80,77,628 COVID vaccine doses across 4,161 vaccination sites. 10 people tested positive for the Omicron variant in Vadodara on December 23, the state’s tally of Omicron cases has reached 30.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in all 75 districts across the state. The new guidelines will be effective from December 25. To date, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 17,10,796 COVID cases with 22,915 deaths. The state has administered 19,27,78,756 COVID vaccine doses across 16,325 vaccination sites.

COVID situation in India

India on Friday, December 24, reported 6,650 fresh coronavirus infections with 7,051 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.22%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID recovery rate stands at 98.40%. To date, the country has administered 1,40,88,08,461 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to Health Ministry, as of date, there are 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs of India. The number of persons recovered is 114. "Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised states on December 21 to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour", Union Health Secretary informed in a press briefing held today, December 24.

