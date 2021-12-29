With the Omicron cases ratcheting across the country, a massive upsurge in the daily new COVID-19 infections has been observed across the states. Amid the scare of the Omicron spread, stringent measures have been announced by the governments and the officials have been alarmed to ensure implementation of COVID protocols.

Health officials tracking the spread of the ‘highly mutated’ B.1.1.529 variant across the globe fear India might also witness a spike in cases of both Delta and Omicron variants (Delmicron) just like the countries in the West. The speculations are being made as to the Delta variant that lead the second COVID wave in India, which has been the dominant variant in the country, although now Omicron is also spreading rapidly.

Delmicron spread in Western countries

Delmicron is not a new COVID strain, but a combination of the Delta and Omicron viruses that is fuelling COVID-19 cases across the globe. Both Delta and Omicron variants of COVID are wreaking havoc in the USA, UK and other European Countries. The COVID-19 cases have plummeted, recording all-time high daily infections, and the hospitals have been overwhelmed.



According to the data, Omicron is the most dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 73% of all new cases. Meanwhile, the Delta variant was responsible for more than 99.5% of COVID-19 infections in the country last month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Omicron variant has caused an "explosion" of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, according to British experts. In several European nations, Omicron is already the most dominant version.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization has been continuously warning the world about the threats of the new variant. The World Health Organisation on Tuesday, Dec 28 warned that the new variant could lead to overwhelming healthcare systems across the globe.

Is a Delmicron wave expected in India?

Responding to the speculations of India witnessing a Delmicron spurt, Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Chairman at Aasra Hospital spoke to Republic Media Network and said that there is a possibility of the spread of both the variants, however, the severity of the Omicron cases is expected to be mild.

Dr Hiremath said, “We are expecting that it will be a double variant third wave caused by delta and Omicron variants, but the severity is expected to be mild. The Omicron variant is not seen to have caused severe infection anywhere till now. Although Delta variant could cause severe symptoms, with a large number of people having been vaccinated, even in cases of vaccine breakthrough the severity of infection will be mild. That way we can also expect the hospitalization to be lower in the possible third wave.”

How can it be prevented?

Stressing that COVID-19 preventive guidelines must be followed and the government shall prepare for the surge in the cases by ensuring an adequate supply of the required drugs, oxygen, and medicines. Dr. Hiremath said, “Measures must be taken both by the government and the public. Ramping up the supply chain for a smooth supply of oxygen and required medication should be ensured. It should be the first and immediate measure to be taken by the government.”

“Also, it is important that government must plan on regular campaigning to ensure people remain serious about maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour and are aware of the symptoms to watch out for. Proper contact tracing of infected individuals and curbing the spread is the most important of all,” Dr Hiremath added.

Highlighting that people’s awareness and appropriate behaviour was the key to preventing the COVID spread, he asserted, “A sense of negligence is seen among the public towards COVID appropriate behaviour these days. This could speed up the spread of infection. One must get tested for COVID-19 in case any symptoms are observed. Hesitancy to undergo a COVID test is the biggest hurdle for fighting the possible third wave, and we should ensure that it has gone.”



By following COVID Appropriate Behaviours, we not only keep ourselves safe, we also protect others from #COVID19. #Unite2FightCorona #OmicronVarient pic.twitter.com/8jVTRxSY76 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 29, 2021

Omicron Cases in India

The total tally of Omicron cases in India has reached 781 on Wednesday, Dec 29 with Delhi reporting the highest number of infections with 238 cases followed by 57 recoveries. After the national capital, Maharashtra has 167 Omicron cases. India on Wednesday reported 9,195 fresh COVID-19 cases and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Ministry