Amid Fee Hike Protest, JNU VC Says 82 Percent Of Students Have Paid Revised Hostel Charges

A day after Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) stated that it would move to the Delhi High Court against the Hostel Manual, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar has made a statement announcing that 82 percent of students have cleared their hostel dues by paying the revised charges.

While interacting with a news agency Kumar said, "Out of 8500 students at JNU, 82 percent of students have cleared their hostel dues for winter registration as on Monday. Remaining students are also expected to complete their registration process since registration is still open with a late fee."

Earlier last week, the Vice-Chancellor had informed that over 65 per cent of students staying in hostels have paid their hostel fees. He had also informed about the schools and centers working on conducting tests for those students who did not complete the last semester's academic requirements.

READ | Amid call for semester registration boycott, JNUSU to move Delhi HC against hostel manual

After the Vice-Chancellor informed about 82 per cent students paying the revised hostel fees, it sends the whole question of a massive protest against fee hike into question. Demanding the government to roll-back of the fee hike, JNU students had also marched towards Parliament during the winter-session in November. Quoting the CAG report, JNU students had also alleged that crores of rupees for secondary and higher education were not utilised. The students are also opposing fee hike in IITs, CBSE, Navodaya Vidyalaya, medical colleges in Uttarakhand, etc.

READ | JNU students, teachers boycott classes over fee hike issue

JNU hostel manual had sparked outrage

A draft hostel manual uploaded on the website of JNU in October 2019 sparked outrage among residents. The JNU inter-hall administration, which looks after all its 18 hostels sought suggestions on the draft rules from students and professors. Students alleged that the proposed regulations included an “appropriate dressing rule” in dining halls, hike in the hostel fees and a curfew time.

READ | JNU VC says hostel fee hike decision not taken in a hurry, hopeful of a 'positive future'

WATCH: Protest over fee hike or a political agenda? JNU protests explained

(With inputs from ANI)