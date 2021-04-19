Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Rajasthan To Observe 'Anushasan Pakhwada' In State

In a move to control the growing surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government has planned for 'Anushashan Pakhwada' or a self-discipline fortnight starting from today. Several restrictions have been imposed including non-operation of all workplaces, markets, businesses, and general activities. This will go on till May 3.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired several meetings over the weekend and the decision was taken after that. These lockdown-like restrictions have been brought as the state is recording the highest daily spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

What's allowed during the lockdown

The list of restricted services will not include essential services including state and central government offices, health services, mandis, groceries, dairies, ration shops, etc., government officials, those who are travelling from airports can move however a negative RT-PCR certificate for tests conducted within 72 hours of travel will be mandatory to enter the state, bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, will work. Vegetable and fruit vendors are allowed to sell their products till seven in the evening. Electronic and print media employees will have to show their I-cards.

Rajasthan COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, the state reported more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic and 42 deaths taking the toll up to 3,151 deaths. The number of deaths in the state is more than double when compared to last year's peak. Last year the state had recorded a maximum of 18-20 deaths between November 24 and December 1. With this, Rajasthan now has 67,387 active cases.

The capital city of Jaipur alone recorded nearly 2000 cases out of the total. Apart from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur are also recording a maximum number of cases with 1,695, 1,001, and 116 cases respectively. On Saturday the state officials had directed divisional commissioners and collectors to make sure of oxygen supply in the hospitals.