Amid Unrest And Violence, All Manipur-bound Trains Suspended: Northeast Frontier Railway

Following the worsening law and order situation in Manipur, all train services to the northeastern state have been stopped with immediate effect, informed the Northeast Frontier Railway.

"No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," says Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway to ANI.

Shoot-at-sight orders issued

Notably, the Manipur government on Thursday issued 'shoot at sight' orders to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting. More troops are being brought in from Nagaland by road while the IAF is flying in reinforcements from Guwahati and Tezpur, defence officials indicated. Urging people to maintain peace, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Precious lives have been lost, besides damage of properties, which is very unfortunate", without giving any details of the number of dead or injured.

Multiple sources said the fighting between communities had left more than a score of people dead and several scores more injured. However, the police were unwilling to confirm this.

A defence spokesperson said, "The situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi has been brought under control and is stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur." The Army also kept some 14 columns on standby for deployment in case the situation flared up once again, the defence spokesperson had said earlier in the day. Sources said more than 6,000 soldiers had already been deployed to stop rioters from attacking people, however, the number could not be officially verified.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

(With agency inputs)