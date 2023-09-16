Amidst Nipah Outbreak, All Educational Institutes In Kozhikode To Remain Shut Till Sept 24

Following the outbreak of the Nipah virus infection, the state authorities of Kerala have directed all the educational institutes in Kozhikode will be closed for a week until next Sunday, September 24 which includes schools, professional colleges, and tuition centers. The district administration has ensured online classes will be conducted throughout the week, the district administration stated.

Health Minister reveals the Nipah cases statistics

Health minister Veena George has revealed as of now, the contact list of infected persons has 1,080 people while 130 people have been newly included on Friday in the list. Out of all this 327 people in the list are health workers.

Also, a total of 29 people from other districts are in the contact list of Nipah-infected people, including which 22 are from Malappuram, one from Wayanad, and three each from Kannur and Thrissur, said Veena George.

In the high-risk category, 175 are common people and 122 are healthcare workers.

Toll to rise

The Kerala Health Minister further stated that the toll of the people on the contact list will increase as the test result of the person who died on August 30 has come out positive making it the index case of Nipah in the district.

In the state, as of now six positive cases of Nipah Virus have been reported.

Also, 17 persons who had attended the cremation of the man who died on August 30 were put under isolation. While four of the active cases are undergoing in hospitals.

All hospitals treating Nipah cases should form a medical board to meet twice a day and provide a daily report to the health department, for which the district collector has also issued protocols regarding the same.

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah is not a fast-spreading virus similar to COVID-19. However, the high mortality rate of the virus makes it more dangerous. According to the WHO, human infections during the first-ever Nipah outbreak in 1999 in Malaysia were “caused by direct contact with sick pigs or their contaminated tissues. Transmission is thought to have occurred via unprotected exposure to secretions from the pigs, or unprotected contact with the tissue of a sick animal". Later, the WHO informed that fruit bats are the natural hosts of the virus.

Symptoms of Nipah virus

As per the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), the symptoms of Nipah virus become prominent between 3-14 days, when fever and headache become common. Respiratory swelling, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing also accompany the cold and the fever. The most lethal symptom of the Nipah virus is brain swelling, which could potentially be deemed lethal. Other severe symptoms include disorientation, drowsiness, confusion, coma and seizures. The lethality of the virus is between 40-75%.

How to prevent contracting the Nipah virus?

The CDC recommends that people practice consistent handwashing with soap and water, avoid coming into contact with sick bats and pigs, avoid home nests of bats and avoid consuming contaminated fruits that might have come into contact with bats. Lastly, they should also not come into contact with anyone who might have contracted the virus.

Currently, there are no standardised treatments for the Nipah virus. Supportive care, with rest, hydration and treatment of symptoms as they come is the way to treat it. Immunotherapeutic treatments are also under developments, and remain currently in the clinical trial phase.