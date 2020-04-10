Amit Shah Asks BSF To Enhance Vigil Along Pakistan, Bangladesh Borders: MHA Official

Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Border Security Force (BSF) to enhance vigil along the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders, especially at non-fenced areas, an MHA official told PTI. Shah has asked BSF to ensure no cross-border movement takes place through Pakistan and Bangladesh borders.

The directive comes as India's Coronavirus count goes up; a similar trend in the neighbourhood. Pakistan has so far confirmed 4,600 COVID-19 positive cases while reporting 66 deaths and over 700 recoveries. Bangladesh has reported 424 cases of the viral disease and has seen 27 deaths and 33 recoveries.

Both countries share a large and porous border with India. Illegal immigration to and from these countries is a matter of concern as the Coronavirus is a highly contagious disease and unchecked border crossing can create clusters in border districts on both sides of the fence.

Coronavirus toll goes up

India has so far recorded 5,709 Coronavirus cases while 503 patients have recovered. 199 people have died of the infection. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases (1364) and casualties (97) in the country. The health ministry has so far denied that the country has entered the stage of community transmission of the virus.

