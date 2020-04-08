HM Amit Shah Hails Corona Warriors For Their Courage & Service As India Battles COVID-19

As Indian continues its battle against Coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the frontline workers for their courage and service, at this time of crisis. This comes at a time when the healthcare professionals are already facing dire situations, with rising criticism over the lack of provisions for protective medical gear to tackle the viral pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah stated that with the vision of Prime Miniter Narendra Modi, the whole nation is united against the virus and added that the 'Corona Warriors' stand in the front during this crisis.

The Congress on Saturday lambasted the government stating that the health professionals were 'risking their lives without proper care' amid the health crisis. The party further noted that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers in India had claimed 'delayed response' from the government to tackle the global pandemic. Sharing multiple news reports through the video, the Congress party further underlined that more doctors and medical staff were getting infected with Coronavirus.

Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 1,419,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which has led to the death of around 81,512 people. Along with it, around 301,497 people have reportedly recovered. Leading the number of global positive cases of coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 4,789 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,312 active cases. While 124 deaths have been reported overall, around 353 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

