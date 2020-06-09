Amit Shah Bats For Economic Self-reliance, Urges People To Use Indigenous Products

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, urged people to use indigenous products in order to boost the country's economy and help local manufacturers. Shah was addressing the Odisha Jan Samvad virtual rally, wherein he also recalled the work done by the NDA government over the past six years.

Shah on making the economy self-reliant

"Narendra Modiji made a call for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant), an India where 130 crore people use Indian products. I appeal to crores of BJP workers, people of Odisha and the country to take a pledge to use indigenous products as far as possible," Shah said.

He also asked the party workers to continue to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis and reiterated Ayushman Bharat's scheme, claiming that it has helped more than 50 crore Indians across the country.

Reminding people about the work done by the BJP government, he said, "Modiji became Prime Minister six years ago. Today the whole world sees India with pride, all this was started when Modiji was chosen to lead the nation."

Shah recalls Centre's achievements on national security

Shah also spoke about India's strikes against Pakistan and the ongoing talks against China.

"We've also seen terrorist attacks like before, but PM Modi did not sit silently like previous PMs. He answered with airstrikes and surgical strikes and teaching them a lesson. This showed the world that India would not endure the encroachment of its borders," he said.

''Under PM Modi's leadership, any intrusion into the borders of India will be punished. Some used to say that US and Israel were the only countries which were willing and capable of avenging every drop of the blood of their soldiers. Modi Ji has added India to that list,'' he added.

While speaking about migrant crisis during lockdown period, the Union Home Minister said, "When the pandemic took over the country, lakhs of migrant workers wanted to go back home. These migrants were worried about their families back in the villages. However, the PM made an appeal and camps were set up across the country irrespective of the party leading the state government," Shah said in his address.

Shah underlines PM Modi's effort for poor

Shah also underlined PM Modi's efforts for the poor. Addressing the Odisha rally, Amit Shah said that when the PM Modi in 2014 made it clear that he will work for the poor, tribals and Dalits. He added that the PM did a lot of work to raise the standard of living of more than 60 crores poor of the country.

"When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he had said that my government will be a government of the poor, tribals and Dalits. PM Modi does what he says. He did a lot of work to raise the standard of living of more than 60 crores poor of the country. PM Modi started the Ayushman Bharat for 50 crores poor Indians. They could never muster the finances for proper treatment. PM Modi gave them the right to good health. Treatment worth Rs 5 lakh is being provided for free," said Shah.

(Photo Credit: PTI)