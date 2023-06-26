Amit Shah Briefs PM Modi On Manipur Violence As Situation Remains Tense

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to brief him on the Manipur issue as the situation continues to remain tense in the state. This came a day after HM Shah met Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh in Delhi.

On Saturday, Amit Shah chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the resolution of the violence in Manipur. During the meeting, the opposition parties expressed concern over the failure of the Biren Singh government to tackle the situation. Many parties, including Congress, demanded PM Modi's intervention. To this, Amit Shah responded, saying, "PM Modi has been monitoring the situation in violence-hit Manipur since day one and guiding us with full sensitivity to find a solution to the problem."

'Violence controlled to great extent': Biren tells Amit Shah

Notably, Manipur CM Biren Singh briefed the Home Minister "about the evolving situation on the ground" on Sunday and said that there has been no report of casualties since June 13 due to the violence. He said that the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a "great extent".

Notably, this was Singh's second visit to the national capital after Manipur witnessed unprecedented violence since May 3.

On Twitter, Singh, after meeting with Amit Shah, wrote, "I called on Union Home Minister Amit Shahji in New Delhi today and briefed him about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shahji’s close supervision, the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week. It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since June 13."

“Hon’ble Union HM has assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur. Further, Amit Shahji advised us to strengthen our work towards achieving everlasting peace and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the state," he added.