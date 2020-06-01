Cyclone Nisarga: Amit Shah Chairs Meeting With NDMA Officials To Review Preparedness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga. The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Gujarat and Maharashtra comes just days after super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha.

The cyclonic storm is said to hit north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3 morning. The cyclonic storm will be accompanied by heavy rains with strong winds in places like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Diu-Daman from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.

As per sources, the Home Minister will also chair a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Maharastra and Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on preparedness for dealing with #CycloneNisarga which is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. pic.twitter.com/1HQaeIq2IH — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea. Addressing a press conference, CM Uddhav said, "In the next 2-3 days, a cyclone is expected to hit us. I request fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for the next 3-4 days."

READ: After Amphan, IMD warns of cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' forming over Maharashtra, Gujarat

Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ expected to hit Mumbai

Currently, this low-pressure area is situated along the Karnataka-Goa coast and is said to move northward within the next 60 hours and intensify into Category 1 Cyclone Nisarga. There is a chance of further intensification of the cyclone into Category 2. After that, it is said to recurve northeast and cross Mumbai and Diu between Wednesday and Thursday.

Reportedly, in view of the developing Cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea, NDRF teams are also being deployed in the State of Maharashtra.

READ: Death toll due to cyclone 'Amphan' in West Bengal now 98: Mamata

Colour-code warnings

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings as per the intensity of any weather system -- green, yellow, orange and the last one being red. It has issued an orange-colour coded warning to Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa and coastal Maharashtra for June 1. The same warning applies to coastal Maharashtra and Goa for June 2. For June 3, a red-coloured coded warning has been issued to coastal Maharashtra and Goa and an orange coloured warning to Gujarat.

The red-coloured warning has been issued to coastal Maharashtra, Goa and entire Gujarat for June 4, Sathi Devi, the head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre, said.

READ: National Insurance Co receives 500 claims amounting to Rs 160 cr post cyclone 'Amphan'

READ: TMC cautions minister for comments against cabinet colleague over cyclone Amphan handling