After Amphan, IMD Warns Of Cyclonic Storm 'Nisarga' Forming Over Maharashtra, Gujarat

A low-pressure area developing over the Arabian sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours to hit the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, warned the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclonic storm is said to hit north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3 morning. The cyclonic storm will be accompanied by heavy rains with strong winds in places like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Diu-Daman from Tuesday night to Thursday morning. Seas will be very rough, added the weather body.

A low pressure area formed over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. To concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours pic.twitter.com/5zVMJjBhKR — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 31, 2020

Currently, this low-pressure area is situated along the Karnataka-Goa coast and is said to move northward within the next 60 hours and intensify into Category 1 Cyclone Nisarga. There is a chance of further intensification of the cyclone into Category 2. After that, it is said to recurve northeast and cross Mumbai and Diu between Wednesday and Thursday.

Low pressure area has developed in the Southeast Arabian Sea, it is expected to intensify into a depression by tomorrow and further into cyclone Nisarga by June 2nd.#weather #WeatherUpdate #WeatherForecast https://t.co/ARrCUAzVRK — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) May 31, 2020

Reportedly, in view of the developing Cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea, NDRF teams are also being deployed in the State of Maharashtra.

The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Gujarat and Maharashtra comes just days after super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha.

