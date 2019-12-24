Amit Shah Dismisses Claims Of Links Between The Detention Centre, NRC And CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 24, stated that there was no connection between the detention centre, National Register of Citizens (NRC) or Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also stated that misinformation was being spread on the issue. He said no detention centre has been created since the Modi government came to power. Speaking to ANI, Shah said detention centre has been there for years and is for illegal immigrants.

'Nobody has been kept in the detention centre'

"There is no connection between the detention centre and NRC or CAA. The centre has been there for years and is for illegal immigrants. Misinformation is being spread on this," he said. Responding to a query, he said the government has given time of six months to people who have been excluded from Assam's NRC to approach the Foreigners Tribunal. "We have also made several tribunals for this and nobody has been kept in the detention centre. 19 lakh people who have been excluded from the list there are staying at their home only," said Shah.

Shah said there is only one detention centre which has been in existence for years and probably there was no other such centre. "No detention centre has been made after the Modi-led government came to power," he said. The Home Minister said if a person without valid documents is caught in America, he or she will be kept in the detention centre or any related arrangement and the process of contacting the respective country's embassy begins.

Shah appeals to WB and Kerala CMs

The Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Kerala have decided to not implement NRC in their state and also put a stop to the NPR process. Amit Shah appealed to both the Chief Ministers to reconsider their decision. He said, "I appeal to both Chief Ministers that do not take such a step and please review your decisions. Don't keep the poor out of development programs just for your politics." He further added, "We will communicate with them (Chief Ministers). We will try to make them understand."

