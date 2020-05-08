Amit Shah Grieves Death Of Two BSF Personnel Who Succumbed To COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday offered condolences to the families of the two BSF soldiers who lost their lives while battling the COVID-19 on the frontline.

Deeply pained to know about the loss of our two brave @BSF_India soldiers, who were battling COVID-19. I join millions of Indians in mourning their untimely demise. Condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2020

The Border Security Force also expressed grief on the death of its two personnel due to the virus. In a release, BSF stated that one of the jawans, who was critically ill after contracting COVID-19, succumbed to the infection while visiting the super-specialty clinics for his treatment. Another border man died on Monday in Safdarjung hospital, a day after he was admitted. The jawan tested positive for COVID-19 after his death.

Coronavirus cases rise in the BSF

The total number of infections or active cases in the 2.5 lakh personnel strong force rose to 193 after 41 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, the BSF said in the statement. Among them, two jawans have recovered.

“While all instructions and protocols issued by the health ministry are strictly followed, it is pertinent to mention that BSF establishments have established well-equipped quarantine/isolation centres as per the prescribed norms to prevent the contagion. The composite hospitals of BSF are dedicated to Covid-19 Health Centres (DCHC) and are diligently handling cases of BSF personnel,” the statement further said.

Eighty-five BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. This was the highest single-day spike in positive cases in any of the paramilitary forces. Most of the cases were reported from Delhi, Kolkata, and Tripura.

BSF spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj said that the jawans have contracted the infection while performing operational and essential duties. Each establishment of the BSF is following the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, he added. The central paramilitary forces have over recorded over 400 cases across the country.

Nearly ten lakh BSF personnel are deployed for counter-insurgency, border guarding, and law and order duties across the country. The recent spike in COVID-19 infections in CAPFs has raised concerns among its brass.

