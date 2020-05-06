85 More BSF Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 Taking Total Tally To 154; Two Recover

As per a press release issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Border Security Force on Wednesday, 85 more personnel have been infected with COVID-19 while performing operational and essential duties. In total, 154 BSF personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, out of which two have recovered. As per sources, the BSF's novel coronavirus tally includes 30 BSF jawans who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jodhpur after being shifted from Delhi, where they were carrying out their duties. The PRO stated that all the SOPs to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus are being strictly followed in every establishment of the BSF. Moreover, instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are being adhered to for combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

85 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19, taking total to 154; 2 have recovered: Spokesperson — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2020

6th May 2020

After following all protocol, BSF Force Headquarter in Delhi is functional today.

Press release at 👇https://t.co/wVaIFZs1Co — BSF (@BSF_India) May 6, 2020

30 Border Security Force (BSF) jawans who were performing law and order duty in Delhi, were later shifted to Jodhpur where they tested positive for #COVID19: BSF Sources pic.twitter.com/LrqdqiMj4V — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the BSF headquarters resumed functioning normally on Wednesday three days after a head constable tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was working on the second floor of the headquarters and had last visited the premises on May 1. Thus, the first and second floors of the building were shut on Monday after which measures such as sanitisation and contact tracing were initiated.

Novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 49,391 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 14,183 patients have recovered while 1694 casualties have been reported. With the commencement of the third phase of the lockdown, the MHA guidelines have provided more relaxations to the Red zones, Orange Zones and Green zones. In a massive development on Tuesday, Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao announced that the lockdown would be extended in the state till May 29. Thus, Telangana has become the first state in India to extend the lockdown beyond May 17.

