Amit Shah Inaugurates 'Asom Barta' 1st Issue; 'India Becomes Great If Assam Becomes Great'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 10, laid the foundation stone of Public Auditoriums, Metro Office, Police Commissionerate building, and Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan in Assam's Guwahati. The BJP leader also inaugurated the first issue of Asom Barta, a Government of Assam newspaper, that will keep the people of the state abreast with the government policies and their implementation. The launch coincided with the first-anniversary celebration of the state government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While inaugurating the first issue of Asom Barta, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "Asom Barta will be printed in four languages, Assamese, English, Hindi, and Bengali (in the coming months), and will be distributed widely using various traditional and social media platforms."

"Today's youth in Assam are not taking up arms but are working for their own good. When India will become a 5 trillion dollar economy, youth from Assam will benefit from it. The day is not far when all the capitals of the North East will be connected through railways. The day is not far when Assam will become flood-free," he added.

The BJP leader said, "India can only become great if Assam becomes great. BJP government under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has successfully stopped the smuggling of cattle across borders. We have removed Armed Forces Special Power Acts (AFSPA) from over 60% area in Assam. Assam will not only become the health hub of the northeast but of our entire nation."

Union Minister Shah further said that 'infiltration' into Assam has declined and would soon stop completely as the Centre is working in collaboration with Assam. He said, "PM Modi-led BJP has never accepted infiltration and infiltrators. We freed all encroached land. These infiltrators are trying to diminish Assam's identity." Further, he congratulated the CM Sarma-led government for the successful campaign against Narcotics.

The Union Minister also stated that the six years of BJP rule in Assam led to development and progress. Further, elaborating on the same, he said that the saffron party has fulfilled several promises made in the manifesto, including the border conflict of Assam with its neighbouring states very well.

More about Asom Barta

Over 10,000 hard copies of Asom Barta will be printed and delivered on a periodic basis to all state government offices at the district and block level and to eminent citizens across the country. Besides the printed version, soft copies of the newspaper will initially be sent to one crore people via social media platforms and emails.

The newspaper, to be published under the aegis of the state Directorate of Information and Public Relation, will enable citizens to stay connected with the government and its policies, its editor Bishnu Kamal Bora said. "Assam will be one of the first states in the country to launch its own newsletter and this is expected to bring a new benchmark in direct communication between the government and its citizens," he said.

Image: ANI