Amit Shah Calls Bodo Accord 'historic'; Says 'It Will Bring Peace In NE'

Home Minister Amit Shah has lauded the Bodo Peace Accord and called it 'historic'. In a series of tweets, Shah said the agreement has effectively ended a 50-year crisis.

Shah lauds Bodo accord

A historic agreement signed between GOI, Assam Govt and Bodo representatives to end a 50-year-old Bodo crisis.



The agreement is in line with PM Shri @NarendraModi’s vision for the progress of the North East and empowerment of the people of the region. pic.twitter.com/FIILxyLNSf — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 27, 2020

The Centre on Monday signed an accord with all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), the All Bodo Students' Union and the United Bodo People's Organisation (UBPO), providing political and economic bonanza without a separate state or a Union Territory.

The Union Home Minister said that the pact aligns itself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for progress of the North East and empowering the people of the region. The pact will mean that NDFB factions, within a month, would stop violence, surrender their weapons and break their armed organisations.

Speaking to reporters after the pact was signed, Shah said, "This agreement will facilitate all-round development of the Bodo areas, their language and culture will be protected without compromising the territorial integrity of Assam."

As per the agreement, the Central government will be giving Rs 1500 crores to undertake developmental projects in the Bodo region whilst the Central government and Assam state government will also be rehabilitating 1500 cadres of the NDFB(P), NDFB(RD) and NDFB(S).

Shah also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his efforts to establish peace in the region. The Assam Chief Minister, on the other hand, faced protests back in the region as non-Bodo groups staged a 12-hour protest.

"All the clauses in the Agreement will be executed with the support of all stakeholders and no community living in the state should be worried about the pact. People from all sections of the society have been extending their support to the state government's initiatives to make Assam terrorism-free and this Accord would play a crucial role in the peace-building process," he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the pact, saying that a new era of peace and togetherness had started. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said, "Bodo Accord inked today stands out for many reasons. It successfully brings together the leading stakeholders under one framework. Those who were previously associated with armed resistance groups will now be entering the mainstream and contributing to our nation's progress."

(Image credits: twitter.com/AmitShah)

