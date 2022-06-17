Amit Shah Lauds Waiver To Increase Age Limit For Agnipath Scheme; 'Will Benefit Youth'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lauded one-time waiver to increase the age limit for Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister talked about the relaxation of the age limit. The Minister said, "In the last two years, the recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the Corona epidemic, so the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, while worrying about those youths in the 'Agneepath Scheme', has taken a sensitive decision to increase the age limit from 21 years to 23 years by giving two years relaxation in the age limit in the first year."

He further said, "This decision will benefit a large number of youth and move towards service to the country and their bright future through the Agneepath scheme. I thank @narendramodi ji for this."

इस निर्णय से बड़ी संख्या में युवा लाभान्वित होंगे और अग्निपथ योजना के माध्यम से देशसेवा व अपने उज्ज्वल भविष्य की दिशा में आगे बढ़ेंगे। इसके लिए @narendramodi जी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 17, 2022

Centre announces one-time waiver, increases Agnipath age limit

Cognizant of the fact that it had not been possible to undertake the recruitment in forces during the last two years, the Central government announced the grant of a one-time waiver in the age limit for the Agnipath scheme on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre has increased the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years. The lower age limit is set at 17.5 years.

Features of Agnipath recruitment scheme

Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Agniveers would be recruited only for four-year tenures in all the cadre - Army, Air force, Navy. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits will go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers will be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance

Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits After 4 years, 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakhs and will be provided skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.