Amit Shah, Maha Guv Grieved Over Nashik Deaths Due To Oxygen Leak; Centre Offers Help

As the country battles the second Coronavirus wave, an unfortunate incident reported from the worst-affected state of Maharashtra resulted in the deaths of 22 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. Reacting to the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the oxygen leak at a Nashik hospital which led to 22 deaths. 'Distressed' by the incident, the Union Home Minister tweeted that he prays for the quick recovery of all other patients.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari also expressed grief over the unfortunate incident and wished for the speedy recovery of the affected persons.

"Deeply anguished to know about the death of innocent patients in the unfortunate incident of Oxygen tanker leakage at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. Convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the affected persons," the Maharashtra Governor tweeted on Wednesday.

à¤¨à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤• à¤•à¥‡ à¤à¤• à¤…à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤¤à¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤¸à¤¿à¤œà¤¨ à¤²à¥€à¤• à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ˆ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¤¿à¤¨ à¤²à¥‹à¤—à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤–à¥‹à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤‰à¤¨à¤•à¥€ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤…à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¤£à¥€à¤¯ à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¤° à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤—à¤¹à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤®à¤°à¥€à¤œà¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤•à¥à¤¶à¤²à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ˆà¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 21, 2021

Union Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda also condoled the precious lives due to the Oxygen leakage amidst the battle against Coronavirus.

Devastating news from Nashik where precious lives have been lost due to leakage in Oxygen supply at a Hospital. I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to this tragic incident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 21, 2021

à¤¨à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤•, à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¥à¤° à¤•à¥‡ à¤à¤• à¤…à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤¤à¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤¸à¥€à¤œà¤¨ à¤²à¥€à¤• à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ˆ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¦à¥à¤–à¥€ à¤¹à¥‚à¤‚à¥¤ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¤¾à¤¨ à¤—à¤‚à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤œà¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤˜à¤Ÿà¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤˜à¤¾à¤¯à¤² à¤²à¥‹à¤—à¥‹à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¤°à¥€à¤œà¤¼à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¶à¥€à¤˜à¥à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤ — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 21, 2021

Centre offers assistance

As per the latest update in the mishap, the Union Ministry has stepped in to overlook the incident. As per sources, the Health Secretary has sought a report from the Maharashtra health department regarding the incident. Sources have informed that the Centre has also offered its full assistance to the state government if required to contain the situation. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has confirmed that out of the 22 lives lost, 11 were male patients whereas 11 were female. Tope has also informed that he will be visiting Nashik to take stock of the situation while Nashik's Guardian Minister Chaggan Bhujbal has already reached there.

22 COVID patients dead

Amid reports of medical oxygen shortage across the country, a leak from an oxygen tanker at the Zakir Hussain Hospital on Wednesday led to a scarcity that caused the deaths of 22 COVID-19 patients. The unfortunate leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker in the hospital while refilling early on Wednesday afternoon. The tank leak caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel were rushed in to contain the leak. Unfortunately, 22 patients who were on ventilators died due to non-availability of the oxygen in the hospital.

“Based on primary reports we learned that 11 people died (since risen to 22) in Nashik hospital. It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report about it. We have also ordered an enquiry in the matter and those responsible for the incident will not be spared,” said Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingane.