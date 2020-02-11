Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya On His Death Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Shah called Pandit Upadhaya a 'legend'. The tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: "Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya was a legend who worked to give the country an ideology, whose main purpose is not to gain power but to re-establish the nation as the world's guru. Panditji has given the country a unified human philosophy in which the interests of everyone, from a person to society are contained."

पं. दीन दयाल उपाध्याय जी ऐसे युगद्रष्टा थे जिन्होंने देश को एक ऐसी विचारधारा देने का काम किया जिसका मूल उदेश्य सत्ता प्राप्ति नहीं बल्कि राष्ट्र को पुनः विश्व गुरु के पद पर आसीन करना हो। पंडित जी ने देश को एकात्म मानव दर्शन दिया जिसमें व्यक्ति से समष्टि तक सभी के हित समाहित हैं। pic.twitter.com/S8ODz9QpCF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 11, 2020

Saluting the RSS ideologue in another tweet, he wrote, "Panditji believed that unless we bring development to the poorest of the poor in the country, by connecting them to mainstream development, country's freedom does not make sense. I salute such great thinkers."

पंडित जी का मानना था कि जब तक हम समाज के गरीब-से-गरीब व्यक्ति तक विकास नहीं पहुंचाते, उन्हें विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़कर देश की प्रगति में सहभागी नहीं बनाते तब तक देश की स्वतंत्रता का कोई अर्थ नहीं है।



ऐसे महान विचारक व राष्ट्रसेवक की पुण्यतिथि पर उनके चरणों में कोटि-कोटि नमन। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 11, 2020

BJP pays tribute

The official Twitter handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too paid tribute to the RSS ideologue. The tweet in Hindi reads: "We salute the great nationalist, outstanding organiser and the pioneer of integral humanism, Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya on his death anniversary."

About Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya was an RSS thinker and former leader of the political party- Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Upadhyaya became the President of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He passed away on February 11, 1968, under mysterious circumstances.

