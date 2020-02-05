Amit Shah Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Lying, Claims He's Not Fulfilled Poll Promises

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Delhi on Wednesday called the current Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, a liar. He reiterated that Arvind Kejriwal has not fulfilled many of his poll promises in the last five years. The Home Minister also added that if there is an international competition for lying, Arvind Kejriwal would secure the first place.

Amit Shah takes on Arvind Kejriwal

Talking about current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Political parties fight during elections on the basis of clean water, better employment, more schools, good hospitals, garbage issues and other developmental factors. There are various competitions. But have you seen Kejriwal on the first position in any of these competitions? He is not on the first position in any of the things. But he is number one in one department. That department is about lying.”

“Kejriwal will win the lying competition even in an international competition. He will secure the first position. I have never seen a lying CM like Kejriwal ever in my life. He had promised several things five years back. He hasn’t fulfilled one promise,” added Amit Shah.

“He had said that he will make 1000 schools in Delhi. Has he made even a single school in this colony? He had said that he will make 50 new colleges. When I told them that they have not installed a camera as promised they tweeted a picture of it. Does one camera’s picture confirm the installation of me 15,00,000 cameras? They promised many busses, but they did not deliver there as well. They haven’t delivered their promises properly” added the Home Minister.

A day earlier, the BJP chief had accepted a debate invite issued to him by the Delhi CM, saying that the party didn't need to name a chief ministerial candidate in order to do so, and that the people were the Chief Minister for the BJP.

