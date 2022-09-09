Amit Shah Presents Parliamentary Committee's Official Language Report To President Murmu

Union Minister and chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on official language Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu on September 9 and presented a report on Official Language at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Notably, Amit Shah presented the 11th volume of the Parliamentary Committee report to the President.

Following the meet, Home Minister Amit Shah informed that along with the protection and promotion of the official language Hindi, the topic of increasing its propagation and use was also discussed with the President.

आज माननीय राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी से संसदीय राजभाषा समिति के सदस्यों के साथ भेंट की और उन्हें समिति के प्रतिवेदन का 11वां खंड सौंपा।



साथ ही राजभाषा हिंदी के संरक्षण व संवर्धन के साथ इसके प्रचार-प्रसार व प्रयोग को और अधिक बढ़ाने के विषय पर चर्चा की।@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/9ZUL6HfxKd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 9, 2022

"The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, Amit Shah and the members of the Committee called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and presented the 11th Volume of the Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language to the President," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

संसदीय राजभाषा समिति के अध्यक्ष तथा गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री, श्री अमित शाह और समिति के सदस्यों ने राष्ट्रपति भवन में, राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मु से मुलाक़ात की और संसदीय राजभाषा समिति के प्रतिवेदन का 11वां खण्ड राष्ट्रपति को प्रस्तुत किया। pic.twitter.com/53bEkyAevS — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 9, 2022

Notably, the Committee of Parliament on Official Language is responsible for reviewing the progress made in the use of Hindi for the official purpose of the Union. Earlier in April this year, Amit Shah presided over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi and approved the sending of the 11th Volume of the Committee’s report to the President of India.

Three points of the report

While approving the report, Amit Shah emphasised on three main points. Firstly, the Committee was requested to implement all the recommendations made during the first to 11th volume of the report. The Secretary of the Official Language Committee was asked to inform the members about the implementation of the volume-wise report, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs statement.

Under the second point, the Minister stressed the need to give elementary knowledge of Hindi to students up to Class 9 and pay more attention to Hindi teaching examinations. While in the third point, the Union Home Minister suggested to republish the Hindi dictionary by revising it.

According to the Department of Official Language, the Committee of Parliament on Official Language came into existence as a result of the arrangements made in the Official Language Act, 1963. This Committee was set up in 1976 under Section 4 of the Act. This Committee comprises 30 members of Parliament, 20 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

Image: Twitter/@AmitShah