Amit Shah Reassures North East That Region Will Be 'samasya Mukt' By 2024

General News

The Home Minister inaugurated multiple projects and schemes for the development of the state

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah visited Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday to celebrate the 34th Statehood Day. Shah was in Itanagar and addressed a crowd during the celebrations. He reiterated the commitment of the Narendra Modi government to solve all issues and make the region 'samasya mukt' or problem-free by 2024.

READ: No Intention To Scrap Art 371: Shah Assures Northeast

NDA's commitment to North East

"Northeast would become 'Samasya Mukt' (free of all problems) by 2024. There would be no dispute, only a golden future for a developed Northeast. Arunachal, which is the Land of the Rising Sun, would become the harbinger of growth for the entire region."

READ: China Objects To Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit To Arunachal Pradesh

The Home Minister inaugurated multiple projects and schemes for the development of the state. Amit Shah launched the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy 2020, laid the foundation stone of the police headquarters at Itanagar,  construction of new apartments for MLAs and residential complexes for senior government officers in Chimpu worth over Rs. 140 crores, façade lighting of AP Civil secretariat complex, Joram-Koloriang road of BRO falling under Lower Subansiri, 256-slice CT Scanner at TRIHMS, Naharlagun and Inter-state truck terminal near ISBT, Naharlagun; flagged off 148 sanitation vehicles for all urban towns of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his speech, the Home Minister also reiterated the government's target of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

READ: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda Wish Arunachal Pradesh Citizens On Statehood Day

READ: Khandu Urges Shah To Create Separate IAS Cadre For Arunachal

 

Published:
COMMENT
