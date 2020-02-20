PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda Wish Arunachal Pradesh Citizens On Statehood Day

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national President JP Nadda took to Twitter on Thursday, February 20 and wished the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the 34th Statehood day. PM Modi, in his tweet, hailed the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their patriotism and unwavering commitment to progress. Amit Shah, on the other hand, praised the state for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

PM Modi on Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day

Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. This state is synonymous with patriotism and unwavering commitment to national progress. Praying for Arunachal Pradesh’s continuous growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2020

Amit Shah on Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day

Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their 34th Statehood Day.



The land of the dawn-lit mountains has a rich cultural heritage and is blessed with spectacular natural beauty.



I pray for the continued progress of the state under the leadership of CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 20, 2020

JP Nadda on Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day

Best wishes to my brothers & sisters of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day.



Arunachal is blessed with rich cultural heritage. CM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji is doing great work for the development of the state. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the state. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 20, 2020

Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh on 34th Statehood Day

Amit Shah will be visiting Arunachal Pradesh on its 34th Statehood Day. A function welcoming the Home Minister will be held at the IG Park in Itanagar. Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood on February 20, 1987.

Amit Shah is expected to launch a slew of projects on this day. As per AIR news, he will launch the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy, 2020 and inaugurate the Joram Koloriang Road constructed by BRO. Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the new headquarters of the state police and flag-off sanitation vehicles for all the urban towns of the state.

