PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda Wish Arunachal Pradesh Citizens On Statehood Day

General News

PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and BJP’s President JP Nadda took to Twitter on February 20 and wished the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the 34th Statehood day.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national President JP Nadda took to Twitter on Thursday, February 20 and wished the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the 34th Statehood day. PM Modi, in his tweet, hailed the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their patriotism and unwavering commitment to progress. Amit Shah, on the other hand, praised the state for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. 

PM Modi on Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 

Read: 'Satisfied that state has been kept out of the purview of CAB": Arunachal Pradesh HM

Amit Shah on Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 

Read: Khelo India Youth Games: Arunachal Pradesh claims maiden gold through weightlifting

JP Nadda on Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 

Read: Police has to be fair: Arunachal Pradesh Governor

Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh on 34th Statehood Day 

Amit Shah will be visiting Arunachal Pradesh on its 34th Statehood Day. A function welcoming the Home Minister will be held at the IG Park in Itanagar. Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood on February 20, 1987. 

Amit Shah is expected to launch a slew of projects on this day. As per AIR news, he will launch the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy, 2020 and inaugurate the Joram Koloriang Road constructed by BRO. Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the new headquarters of the state police and flag-off sanitation vehicles for all the urban towns of the state. 

Read: Arunachal Pradesh has potential to generate 50,000 MW of hydropower: CM Pema Khandu

 

Published:
COMMENT
