Amit Shah To Attend Various Events, Road Show And Public Meeting In Poll-bound Karnataka

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will attend various events and take part in a roadshow organised by the party in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi on Saturday. During his visit, the Home Minister will also address a public meeting in the Kittur Assembly constituency of Belagavi district. The Home Minister will participate in the roadshow near Brahma Devara Temple in Dharwad’s Kundgol area on Saturday, mentions an official engagement plan.

Amit Shah will also attend a public meeting at MK Hubballi Belagavi in Karnataka’s Belgaum district. The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation will commence his day-long visit to Karnataka by attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of BV Bhoomraddi College of Engineering and Technology at 10:30 am in KLE Technology University, Hubbali city of the state.

The Union Minister will also launch the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University (Karnataka Campus) around 12 noon on Saturday in National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Dharwad district. Later, Amit Shah will also seek blessings from Shambulingeshwara Temple in Dharwad’s Kundgol and visit Sri Basavanna Devara Mutt in the area on Saturday afternoon.

It is worth mentioning that the Home Minister's visit to Karnataka has been scheduled at a time when Assembly elections are slated to take place this year in the state along with eight other states, including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. These Assembly elections are said to be the semi-finals ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in mid-April or the beginning of May. Ahead of the assembly polls, the focus of political parties has shifted to the state. Among the other significant seats, one is the Mangalore City South assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies)