Amit Shah To Begin 3-day Visit To Andhra Pradesh Today, Will Be Received By CM Jagan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his three-day visit to Andhra Pradesh today, November 13. According to official communication, Amit Shah will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting on November 14, which is to be held at the temple town of Tirupati in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his cabinet colleagues, and other senior officials will receive the Union Minister.

On Saturday evening, Amit Shah would land in the Tirupati International Airport and halt in the pilgrim town at night.

Amit Shah's 3-day visit to Andhra Pradesh

The Union home minister on Sunday morning would travel to Venkatachalam in Nellore district, and participate in an event being organised by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Shah would then visit Swarnabharati Trust run centres, Akshara Vidyalayam and Soma vocational training centres at Venkatachalam, promoted by Venkaiah’s daughter Deepa. He would then attend the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the trust till noon.

He is scheduled to have lunch with the Vice-President on the trust premises. Following lunch, Amit Shah would leave for Tirupati to take part in the Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held from 3 pm to 7 pm at Hotel Taj.

He would then move to Tirumala and have a night halt. On Monday morning, he would leave for New Delhi via Tirupati, after offering prayers to Lord Venkateshwara.

Amit Shah to chair South Zonal Council Meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with representatives from the southern states and Union territories will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting on November 14 in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. According to the Home Ministry press release, the meeting is aimed to discuss various topics, including boundary disputes, security, and infrastructure-related issues such as roads, transportation, industries, water, and power.

States and UnionTerriorities that would take part in the meeting include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

(Image: PTI)