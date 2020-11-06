Amit Shah Visits Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Urges People To Restore Pride Of West Bengal

As a part of his two-day visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited Kolkata's famous Dakshineswar Kali Temple. During his visit, he encouraged people to restore the pride of the state which was known as the centre of spiritual and religious awakening by fulfilling their responsibilities. The Union Minister asserted that 'appeasement politics' (tushtikaran) has hurt the state's tradition.

Amit Shah said, "West Bengal is the land of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Thakur Ramakrishna Paramhans, Vivekananda. Appeasement politics has hurt the state's tradition. I urge people to fulfil their responsibilities to restore the pride of the state which was the centre of spiritual and religious awakening."

READ | Amit Shah Declares 'BJP Will Win 200+ Seats' In 2021 Bengal Polls, Rising From 16 Seats

Home Min Amit Shah visits Dakshineswar Kali Temple

Blessed to have offered prayers at Maa Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, West Bengal.



Took blessings of Maa Kali and prayed for the good health & wellbeing of all countrymen. pic.twitter.com/wghUfDEkcv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2020

Shah was greeted at the temple by members of state BJP Mohila Morcha, including its president Agnimitra Paul, who blew conch shells and put a 'tilak' on his forehead. The Union minister, after offering prayers, headed to eminent vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty's music school-cum- residence 'Shrutinandan', where he met his students and family members.

READ | HM Amit Shah Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Says 'attack On Free Press Will Be Opposed'

Shah: 'Will win over 200 seats'

"We lost 4-5 seats by a mere 4000-5000 votes. Otherwise, with your hard work, we attained our aim of 22 seats. But today I predict, we will win over 200 seats in Bengal. Whoever wants to laugh, let them. We will win over 200 seats," said Amit Shah at a rally in Bankura, West Bengal.

READ | Amit Shah To Visit West Bengal On Nov 5-6, Discuss 2021 Assembly Poll Strategy

Setting an aim tally for the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, ex-BJP chief Amit Shah, on Thursday, said that the saffron party will win over 200 seats in the next elections, forming its first government in the Eastern state while addressing a BJP meeting in Bankura. He said that BJP had already achieved its tally of 22 seats in the past election. Bankura district is part of the Jangalmahal area and BJP had made deep inroads in adjoining Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts by bagging majority of the parliamentary seats there in the 2019 polls.

READ | HM Amit Shah Thanks Ladakh For Its 'unwavering Trust' After BJP Sweeps LAHDC Polls

(With ANI inputs)